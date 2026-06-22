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Canada

Manitoba’s Glenn Joyal nominated as new Supreme Court of Canada justice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2026 10:47 am
1 min read
Glenn Joyal View image in full screen
Manitoba Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, shown in Winnipeg on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
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Manitoba’s Chief Justice Glenn Joyal has been nominated to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Joyal has demonstrated the integrity, experience and judgment required of the Supreme Court.

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Joyal has served as the Chief Justice of the Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba since 2011.

The selection process for a new justice began in March, to replace Justice Sheilah Martin, who retired at the end of May.

An independent advisory board reviewed applications and submitted a shortlist of qualified candidates to Carney for consideration.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser says Joyal has worked to advance reconciliation, improve access to justice and modernize court operations throughout his career.

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