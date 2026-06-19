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Sports

Former Lions RB Millington gets call to the Hall

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2026 3:21 pm
2 min read
BC Lions Sean Millington (25) celebrates one of two touchdowns he scored in the second quarter of CFL action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Vancouver Thursday, July 18, 2002. The Lions led 23-14 at the half. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam). View image in full screen
BC Lions Sean Millington (25) celebrates one of two touchdowns he scored in the second quarter of CFL action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Vancouver Thursday, July 18, 2002. The Lions led 23-14 at the half. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam). CES
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HAMILTON – Former B.C. Lions running back Sean Millington is headed to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame after being named Friday to its 2026 class.

Millington learned of the honour earlier this week when the Lions surprised him with the news before he addressed the team at practice.

“I’m elated, overjoyed, overwhelmed, grateful, blessed and amazed. It’s such a shock and something you obviously think about every year. You hear who is going in and do the relative rankings in your head,” said Millington. “You think maybe someday it might be nice. When it finally does happen, you can’t believe it. ”

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The first overall pick in the 1990 CFL draft rushed for 6,086 yards and scored 87 touchdowns over a 13-season career with B.C., Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto.

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A North Vancouver native and Simon Fraser University product, Millington won Grey Cups with the Lions in 1994 and 2000. He was named the CFL’s most outstanding Canadian in 1997 and 2000, becoming the first Lion to win the award twice.

“I can’t wait to tell my mom. She’s seen the whole process. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. She’s sacrificed a lot so that I could have the advantages that I have today. Without her, none of this is possible,” he said.

Millington remains the Lions’ all-time leader with 66 rushing touchdowns and ranks third in franchise history with 4,984 rushing yards. He was a three-time CFL all-star and five-time West Division all-star.

He also ranks fourth in league history with 176 special-teams tackles.

He is the second of six inductees to be announced for the Hall’s Class of 2026, which will be inducted Sept. 17 in Hamilton.

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats star returner and receiver Brandon Banks was announced as the first member of the class earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.

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