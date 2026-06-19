2 dead, 2 hurt after SUV, off-road vehicle collide in southwestern Ontario

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Two people are dead and another two are in hospital following a collision in Norfolk County, southeast of London, Ont.

OPP said it was called to the intersection of Blueline Road and Concession 6 shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.

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Investigators on scene determined that an off-road vehicle and an SUV collided at the intersection.

Three people were riding the off-road vehicle. The driver and one passenger were pronounced dead on scene. The second passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Blueline Road was closed for several hours and reopened late Thursday night.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police.