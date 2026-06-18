Montreal family shares hope after life-saving stem cell transplant

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For the Scalzo family, time together has taken on a new meaning.

After a life-changing diagnosis a few years ago, Rick Scalzo is back home for good — something they weren’t always sure would be possible.

“I had leukemia, so it was a bit of blur. It all happened so fast,” Rick said. “I went to the Jewish [General Hospital] and everything just happened so quick.”

After months of intense treatment, the family celebrated a remission.

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But the relief didn’t last long.

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The cancer returned in 2024, and doctors told him a stem cell transplant was his best chance.

“I think it’s the waiting that was tougher to see if they found anything because it was like OK, do they keep treating him or will they have a match soon?” said his wife, Andrea Pugliese.

Then came the call that would change everything.

The family learned Rick’s two sons were a match — and that his youngest child, Antoine, would donate his stem cells, which would ultimately help save his dad’s life.

“When the lady from the hospital called me to let me know I would be donating, I said yes without hesitation,” Antoine said. “Even she was surprised that I didn’t think about it.”

For Rick’s daughter, Felicia, the experience remains one of the most emotional moments of their family’s journey — and also the reason why she’s decided to pay it forward.

“We were really lucky that people had previously donated, and it also saved his life for the time being,” she said. “So I wanted to give back to the community to make sure other people had that opportunity as well.”

That desire to give back has already led her to organize two blood drives.

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She’s now preparing for her third on Aug. 29, at the Kirkland donation centre, which is currently celebrating five years in the community.

“Giving blood takes an hour of your time; giving plasma is just a gesture that will make a whole difference in the life of the Scalzos and in the life of so many other families,” said Josée Larivée, Héma-Québec spokesperson.

Those interested in participating in the Scalzos blood drive can find more information online.