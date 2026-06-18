Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal family shares hope after life-saving stem cell transplant

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 7:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal family shares hope after life-saving stem cell transplant'
Montreal family shares hope after life-saving stem cell transplant
A Montreal family is sharing a story of hope, resilience and gratitude after a stem cell transplant saved their father's life. Now, they're encouraging others to donate -- hoping another family can get the same second chance they were given. Felicia Parrillo reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For the Scalzo family, time together has taken on a new meaning.

After a life-changing diagnosis a few years ago, Rick Scalzo is back home for good — something they weren’t always sure would be possible.

“I had leukemia, so it was a bit of blur. It all happened so fast,” Rick said. “I went to the Jewish [General Hospital] and everything just happened so quick.”

After months of intense treatment, the family celebrated a remission.

Story continues below advertisement

But the relief didn’t last long.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The cancer returned in 2024, and doctors told him a stem cell transplant was his best chance.

“I think it’s the waiting that was tougher to see if they found anything because it was like OK, do they keep treating him or will they have a match soon?” said his wife, Andrea Pugliese.

Then came the call that would change everything.

The family learned Rick’s two sons were a match — and that his youngest child, Antoine, would donate his stem cells, which would ultimately help save his dad’s life.

“When the lady from the hospital called me to let me know I would be donating, I said yes without hesitation,” Antoine said. “Even she was surprised that I didn’t think about it.”

For Rick’s daughter, Felicia, the experience remains one of the most emotional moments of their family’s journey — and also the reason why she’s decided to pay it forward.

“We were really lucky that people had previously donated, and it also saved his life for the time being,” she said. “So I wanted to give back to the community to make sure other people had that opportunity as well.”

That desire to give back has already led her to organize two blood drives.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s now preparing for her third on Aug. 29, at the Kirkland donation centre, which is currently celebrating five years in the community.

“Giving blood takes an hour of your time; giving plasma is just a gesture that will make a whole difference in the life of the Scalzos and in the life of so many other families,” said Josée Larivée, Héma-Québec spokesperson.

Those interested in participating in the Scalzos blood drive can find more information online.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices