Fallen Toronto officer Marc Pinizzotto commemorated with Mississauga park naming

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The City of Mississauga, Ont., is renaming a park to commemorate a Toronto police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The motion passed unanimously before councillors stood for a moment of silence in honour of Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was shot and killed during a special task force operation on June 11.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

The motion, brought forward by Mayor Carolyn Parrish, was fast-tracked through a special council meeting Wednesday following a co-ordinated effort by members of council and city staff.

Parrish said she identified parks within a close distance of the Pinizzotto family home and when she spoke with the officer’s mother, Linda Pinizzotto, they chose Indian Gate Park in Mississauga’s Lorne Park neighbourhood.

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“Linda was thrilled with that; she said the kids used to play there all the time and she’d have to haul them in for dinner,” Parrish said.

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Other members of council spoke of the measurable impact Pinizzotto had on the community.

Pinizzotto, along with his brothers, spent over a decade coaching youth hockey. In the wake of his death, the Ontario Junior Hockey League said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of [the] former OJHL player.”

Pinizzotto also leaves behind a wife and two kids.

“Everyone deserves to come home from work, everyone deserves a safe space,” Coun. Alvin Tedjo said. “The men and women who serve in uniform to protect us are there to protect us, and when one of them falls, we’re all affected by it.”

The City of Brampton has also made moves to commemorate a fallen OPP officer with a park.

On Wednesday, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown put forward a motion that would recognize Const. Tarun Bali, who was killed during an attempted apprehension on June 9.

Bali was raised in Brampton and served with Ontario’s Dufferin detachment, but was on a voluntary deployment with the James Bay detachment at the time of his death.

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The motion passed unanimously and staff are now working with Bali’s family to identify a suitable location.

Mississauga Mayor Parrish said the city will move quickly to get up a new sign at the park, but the city will wait until the Pinizzotto family is ready for an official unveiling.

She said the park will feature a commemorative plaque telling Pinizzotto’s story, as well as benches for reflection.