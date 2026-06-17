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Canada

More than $10M in tobacco seized at illegal facility: OPP

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 11:52 am
1 min read
OPP say they seized 40,000 kilograms of tobacco from an illegal manufacturing facility in Six Nations of the Grand River. View image in full screen
OPP say they seized 40,000 kilograms of tobacco from an illegal manufacturing facility in Six Nations of the Grand River. OPP
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Two Hamilton men are facing charges after police dismantled an alleged contraband tobacco manufacturing operation and seized more than $10 million worth of products.

The development is the result of an Ontario Provincial Police investigation dubbed Project Track. It began in April in relation to a manufacturing facility in Six Nations of the Grand River territory, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants on June 11 at a Hamilton residence, a large-scale manufacturing facility and a vehicle on Six Nations territory.

Police say investigators seized more than 40,000 kilograms of contraband tobacco, including fine-cut tobacco and cigarettes, and 300 kilograms of shisha tobacco. Police estimate that the street value of the tobacco products exceeds $10 million.

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Officers also recovered a handgun, five complete cigarette manufacturing lines, three stolen vehicles, a truck alleged to be offence-related property, $25,000 in cash, cellphones, electronics and tobacco packaging materials.

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Police said 13 foreign nationals were located during the execution of the warrants, and the Canada Border Services Agency remains involved in the investigation.

Two individuals from Hamilton have been charged with trafficking contraband tobacco, possession of tobacco manufacturing equipment, manufacturing tobacco products without a licence and unlawful possession or sale of tobacco products.

Both men were released following custody bail hearings and are scheduled to appear before court in July.

The investigation remains ongoing.

An illegal tobacco manufacturing facility in Six Nations of the Grand River territory. View image in full screen
An illegal tobacco manufacturing facility in Six Nations of the Grand River territory. OPP

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