Saskatchewan premier signs 2nd MOU in European trade mission

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Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is finding some success on his European trade mission, having signed two memorandums of understanding.

Moe joined Adam Struzik, the marshal of the Masovian administrative division, in Warsaw to sign the MOU to advance collaboration in nuclear energy development.

“Poland is exploring SMR, the small module reactor from Westinghouse, and I know Camecon is a 49 per cent stakeholder in that, so I think that there’s a major interest from Saskatchewan on that front,” Michał Dembek of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency said.

The Saskatchewan provincial government is expecting to produce more uranium with multiple new uranium mining projects.

“Saskatchewan has something that Poland needs,” Dembek said.

The province has a well-developed trade relationship with Poland, with the value of Saskatchewan exports increasing by 3,500 per cent over the past five years, according to the province.

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“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to meaningful collaboration in nuclear development, research, training and supply chain opportunities that will benefit both our economies for years to come,” Moe said in a statement.

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This comes after a deal signed with the Czech Republic last week that also focused on nuclear energy.

Czech Republic Foreign Trade Director-General David Müller says making deals directly with provinces has its benefits.

“In terms of strengthening economic ties and trade diversification and promotion of b-2-b [business-to-business] co-operation, given the scope of competencies of Canadian provinces, we feel that it’s easier to focus on the provincial level,” Müller said.

Moe says his government is working with the federal government to bring in new opportunities.

However, some see these deals as a reminder of Canada’s limits in expanding exports due to long-standing transportation troubles.

“It’s not necessarily getting too big for its britches, but it needs to figure out what that strategy is, right?” economist Moshe Lander said. “That’s not one of those things that you want to try and figure out in real time. So once you make this deal with Czechia or with Poland or with anybody else, you better figure out how you’re going to get that product there.”

Moe says the Port of Churchill in Manitoba will be a great contributor to these partnerships due to a recent agreement with the Arctic Gateway Group and Belgium’s Port of Antwerp.

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The trade mission is expected to come to a close on Friday, with Poland having been Moe’s last stop.