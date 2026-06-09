Global Energy Show to kick off with natural resources minister, Alberta premier

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The Global Energy Show kicks off Tuesday with an address from the federal natural resources minister, followed by sessions featuring a diverse slate of political and corporate leaders from Canada and abroad.

Along with Tim Hodgson’s speech on “building an energy superpower,” Day 1 of the three-day conference is set to include discussions with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and, later in the day, B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix.

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At last year’s event, Smith made an early push for a new bitumen pipeline to the northwest coast, something the B.C. government has staunchly opposed.

The Alberta government is aiming to file an application by July 1 to the federal major projects office for the pipeline, which so far has no private-sector backer.

The annual trade show and conference is expected to draw 30,000 attendees, many from overseas.

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The event takes place as ongoing strife in the Middle East rattles energy markets and the federal government looks to bolster Canada’s status as a reliable global energy supplier.