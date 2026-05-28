Grey Cup champions Saskatchewan Roughriders start season on a bye week

It’s quite rare that the defending Grey Cup Champions open the season on a bye week, but that’s exactly the situation for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this season.

While the rest of the CFL kicks off Week 1 action, the Riders will be forced to wait even longer to begin their title defence and players aren’t too pleased with the schedule.

“You would think that the champions would open up the first game you’d like to see a rematch,” said Riders wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker.

It’s an odd spot for the reigning champs, especially with all the excitement around the team at a high following last year’s Grey Cup run. As offensive lineman Logan Ferland tells Global News, the gap adds some intensity to the rest of camp and practice ahead.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It is what it is — schedule changes every year, right? So I don’t like not playing for that long so that just means we really have to compete every single day in practice and treat every day like a game,” Ferland said.

Story continues below advertisement

The unusual schedule quark means Saskatchewan will go 21 days between games after wrapping up pre-season play, creating one of the largest gaps between a pre-season and regular season game in modern CFL history.

While many aren’t a fan of the Week 1 bye, players note there is some upside to the break, like defensive back Marcus Sayles.

“It gives us a chance to get our bodies back together and, you know, a lot of people get to go home to see their families and recharge their bodies and you know we’re going to come back and we’re going to be ready for our first game,” Sayles said.

The wait finally ends at Mosaic Stadium on June 13th, where the Riders will raise their championship banner before their home opener. For a fanbase still riding the high of a Grey Cup victory, the delayed start only builds anticipation for what should be an electric kickoff to the 2026 season.