Saskatchewan Roughriders sign 1st-round pick Malcolm Bell, deepen defence

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders had their first cuts of training camp today and while some players are gone, they have retained one.

The Riders have officially signed first-round pick Malcolm Bell and somehow the defensive back room just got even deeper.

Bell now steps into a competition-heavy environment with a chance to learn from proven vets while also pushing reps himself.

“I’m coming to take someone’s starting job cause why would I be here,” said Bell. “I ain’t here just to have fun but you only have fun by winning and by winning I’m trying to start.

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“Winning on the bench and winning when you start is not the same, it’s still winning but I’m not here for presence, I’m not here for bodies, I’m here to be an impact player.”

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What makes this DB group so dangerous is the mix of established veterans and younger players trying to take the next step. Seasoned guys like Rolan Milligran Jr, Marcus Sayles and Tevaughn Campbell are setting the tone after helping anchor one of the CFL’s top defences last season making defensive coordinator Joshua Bell’s job a lot easier.

“I don’t have to coach,” Bell said. “The best thing about year three is they know the system in our room — we each one, reach one, we each one teach one, we understand that we’re competing within the walls but we’re all about lifting each teammate up, getting everybody to the point to be a starter in our room.

Younger defensive backs like Jaxon Ford and Nelson Lokombo are also battling to carve out even bigger roles in 2026, catching the attention of coaches.

“They both owned the day, I want to say yesterday in practice, with interceptions and their disguises and how they’re running,” said Bell.

With experience, depth and competition all across the back end, Saskatchewan’s DB room might be one of the toughest positions to crack in the upcoming season.