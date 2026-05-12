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Politics

Teachers who created hostile environment at Montreal school have licences revoked

By Charlotte Glorieux The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2026 1:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec looks to strengthen secularism laws following suspension of 11 teachers'
Quebec looks to strengthen secularism laws following suspension of 11 teachers
WATCH: Quebec looks to strengthen secularism laws following suspension of 11 teachers – Oct 22, 2024
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Quebec’s Education Department has revoked the teaching licences for all 11 staff members accused of creating a toxic climate at a Montreal elementary school.

Education Minister Sonia LeBel said no further details could be released because the teachers are appealing the government’s decision.

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A government investigation in 2024 concluded that a group of teachers, many of North African descent, created a hostile environment by yelling at, humiliating, and imposing their religious views on students and staff at Bedford school.

Following the investigation 11 teachers, both men and women, were suspended at the school in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges district.

As a result of the events at Bedford the government investigated 17 other schools over alleged breaches of the province’s secularism law, but no violations were ultimately found.

In 2025 Quebec adopted legislation aimed at strengthening secularism rules in the province’s education system.

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