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Politics

N.B. legislature resumes with slate of bills from Liberals, Opposition finds it underwhelming

By Rebecca Lau & Anna Mandin Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 5:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. legislature resumes with slate of bills from Liberals'
N.B. legislature resumes with slate of bills from Liberals
New Brunswick's legislative assembly is back in session with a slate of new bills from the majority Liberal government, but the leader of the Opposition says it's all underwhelming. Anna Mandin reports.
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New Brunswick’s legislative assembly is back in session with a slate of new bills from the majority Liberal government, but the leader of the Opposition says it’s all underwhelming.

The spring session resumed Tuesday after a month-long break.

Several bills were tabled, including one that would increase available tax credits for investing in New Brunswick companies.

“We’ve modified (it) to make it a little more aggressive, to allow larger companies and larger investments to put some private money into companies,” said Finance Minister René Legacy.

The idea is receiving support from the province’s business community.

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“We are in a time of a lot of uncertainty and we need to encourage investment and access to capital,” said Monica Gaudet-Justason, CEO of the New Brunswick Business Council.

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The province also introduced legislation that it says will improve patient safety. If passed, it would make it easier for different health-care organizations to launch joint reviews and use data to identify trends.

“We now have a process in place where we can collect that information, lessons learned, and share it with the other patient safety committees,” said Health Minister John Dornan.

Premier Susan Holt also said this session will include property tax reform and a modernized minerals act.

“We want to make sure that we’re using the public’s dollars and time wisely and carefully. And so we have the session built out to move this legislation forward and get it passed in the schedule that we have with the sitting,” she said.

But all this seems lacklustre to Opposition Leader Glen Savoie. He called the bills tabled “housekeeping.

“We’ve only got five weeks sitting in the House left and all we’re doing is a lot of housekeeping stuff? New Brunswickers should be concerned that they’re not seeing an improvement in their lives because of the work of this government,” he said.

Legislature members are scheduled to sit for eight days over the next two weeks, then take a one-week break before returning for another three weeks.

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