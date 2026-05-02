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Sports

Canada earns mixed doubles curling worlds bronze

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2026 12:24 pm
2 min read
Team Sahaidak/Lott skip Kadriana Sahaidak, left, and third Colton Lott discuss strategy as they play Team Schmiemann/Morris at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Team Sahaidak/Lott skip Kadriana Sahaidak, left, and third Colton Lott discuss strategy as they play Team Schmiemann/Morris at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
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GENEVA – Canada’s Kadriana and Colton Lott are world championship medallists.

The married duo from Gimli, Man., earned a dominant 11-3 victory over Italy’s Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner on Saturday to win bronze at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The win marked Canada’s first medal at the world championship since 2019. It also marked Colton Lott’s second international medal of the 2025-26 season, after winning silver last month playing third for Team Matt Dunstone at the men’s worlds.

“To share this together, to go on world stages to different parts of the world, it’s something we want to continue, and we’ll cherish these moments forever throughout our lives,” said Kadriana Lott, who earned her first career world medal. “Just super proud of us, and I’m happy to have that medal around our necks and happy to be standing at the podium at the end of this week.”

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Canada, which fell to Sweden in the semifinals, capitalized on its scoring opportunities, notching two four-enders and one three-ender.

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Canada’s 89 per cent shooting accuracy outpaced Italy’s 65 per cent. A costly miscue from the opposition in the first end allowed Canada to jump ahead, as Italy came up light on a draw and Canada got a tap around a guard to score four.

“It gives us all the momentum going forward, right from the get-go,” Colton Lott said. “Especially after that first end, we could really tell that they weren’t quite on their game, and as long as we kept applying pressure, tried to make them make really precise shots, we were going to get mistakes, and for the most part, we capitalized on that and just kept bending all the way through.”

The decisive moment came in the sixth end when Canada used its power play to draw for four and the Italians conceded the final two ends of the contest.

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Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt defeated Sweden’s Therese Westman and Robin Ahlberg 8-4 in the gold-medal game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2026.

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