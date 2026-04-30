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Canada

RCMP now reviewing 90 fraud complaints against N.S. car dealership

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 3:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Customers of Nova Scotia car dealership allege fraud, say outstanding loans never paid'
Customers of Nova Scotia car dealership allege fraud, say outstanding loans never paid
Customers of a Nova Scotia car dealership allege fraud, say outstanding loans never paid
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RCMP in the Halifax area say fraud-related complaints against a used car dealership have risen to 90 in the week since officers were called to de-escalate a confrontation between the owner and frustrated customers.

Police were called to the Sackville Drive location of Race Auto Group in Lower Sackville, N.S., last Wednesday after the owner reported “several customers and employees had attended the location demanding money and property, and had caused damage.”

Customers have told Global News that they’re on the hook for outstanding loans on vehicles they’ve already traded in.

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RCMP initially said last Thursday they were investigating 20 reports of fraud from both Race Auto locations in Lower Sackville on Sackville Drive and Cobequid Road. A day later, they said complaints had more than doubled to 49.

“To date, 90 reports have been received. Officers are currently gathering all available information, which is being reviewed by the RCMP/HRD Integrated Criminal Investigation Division’s Financial Crime Unit to determine if criminal charges are warranted,” RCMP told Global News.

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On its website, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said it had suspended Race Auto Group’s BBB accreditation “due to a failure to address marketplace disputes quickly, professionally, and in good faith.”

Click to play video: 'N.S. woman says she’s down $60k after alleged car dealership fraud'
N.S. woman says she’s down $60k after alleged car dealership fraud

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