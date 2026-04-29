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Sports

Canadian Football League postseason gets makeover with new playoff format

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 6:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The CFL postseason gets a makeover'
The CFL postseason gets a makeover
WATCH: The CFL's schedule will look different in 2027, as the league is making a key change to its playoff format.
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The Canadian Football League plans to change its playoff format in 2027. Eight of the nine teams will have a chance at the postseason. The top two teams in each division will clinch playoff berths and play one another, and the winner will earn a bye to the division final.

The fifth through eighth seeds will square off in a play-in round. These changes will increase the number of playoff games from five to nine.

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Saskatchewan Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds said, “I like that element of it. It’s already hard to win the Grey Cup. I think this makes it harder.

“Obviously, last year we were advantaged by finishing first, having to win one game to get to the Grey Cup. Now you have to win at least two.”

The season also shifts forward, beginning on Victoria Day weekend. As a result of the early start, the 2027 Grey Cup in Regina will fall on Nov. 7.

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