Roughriders long snapper Jorgen Hus ends CFL career following Grey Cup victory

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Long snapper Jorgen Hus, the longest-serving member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has retired after 10 seasons, the team announced Thursday.

The 36-year-old Hus capped his career with a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg on Nov. 16.

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He appeared in 177 games with Saskatchewan and had a 150-game consecutive streak, playoffs included.

The Saskatoon product spent his entire CFL career with the Roughriders after joining the club in 2015.

Hus was selected by Edmonton in the fourth round of the 2013 CFL draft and later had NFL auditions with St. Louis, Seattle and Kansas City.

Saskatchewan acquired his rights from Edmonton in 2015 in a trade that sent receiver Cory Watson the other way.