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U.S. News

U.S. DOJ watchdog launches probe into Epstein files release

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 4:09 pm
2 min read
This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein. View image in full screen
This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Department of Justice via AP
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The U.S. Justice Department’s (DOJ) internal watchdog is launching an investigation into its adherence to a law requiring it to release all files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The office of Deputy Inspector General William M. Blier, which operates separately from the DOJ, announced Thursday that it would “evaluate the DOJ’s processes for identifying, redacting, and releasing records in its possession as required by the [Epstein Files Transparency] act.”
Click to play video: 'U.S. DOJ accused of withholding Epstein files about claims against Trump'
U.S. DOJ accused of withholding Epstein files about claims against Trump
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The department had pledged to do so during Trump’s campaign, but later wavered on that commitment, prompting growing pressure from Republicans.

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It unsealed millions of documents at the end of January with extensive redactions and was accused of protecting high-profile individuals over victims whose identities were supposed to be protected.

Millions of documents were also withheld. Attorney General Todd Blanche said that most were duplicates.

The investigation also follows months of criticism from lawmakers and Epstein survivors over the department’s handling of the release of the files and comes less than a month after President Trump ousted former attorney general Pam Bondi, who, in the lead-up to her firing, was accused of pandering to him, of siding with perpetrators and abandoning victims.

During a February hearing, she refused to apologize to victims in attendance whose personal information was compromised in the release.

In late March, a group of 100 Epstein survivors filed a class-action lawsuit against the Trump administration and Google, alleging that both failed to protect their identities in the release of the Epstein files.

Chauntae Davies, accusers in the Jeffrey Epstein case, speaks during a press conference and rally in support of the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on September 3, 2025. View image in full screen
Chauntae Davies, an accuser in the Jeffrey Epstein case, speaks during a press conference and rally in support of the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 3, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Blanche told NBC News it was  “horrible” and “inexcusable” that the victim’s information was published.

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The watchdog review will focus on reviewing the DOJ’s “identification, collection, and production of responsive material” and “DOJ guidance and processes for redacting and withholding material consistent with the requirements enumerated in the Act,” as well as the “DOJ’s processes for addressing post-release publication concerns.”

The watchdog said it will publish its findings but did not provide a timeline.

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