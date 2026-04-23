Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to update fall referendum question plan

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver an update today on a provincewide referendum scheduled for the fall.

Smith announced in February she will put nine questions to Albertans in October, including proposals to restrict social services from some immigrants.

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Since last April’s federal election, the province has also been embroiled in a heated debate over Alberta separating from Canada.

The separatist group Stay Free Alberta is collecting signatures for a referendum, with an early May deadline.

The group says it has already surpassed the signature threshold, and Smith has said she would put any question on the ballot should proponents get the required number of signatures.

Also waiting in the wings is the anti-separation “Forever Canadian” petition, which was submitted in December and is now before a legislature committee to decide next steps.