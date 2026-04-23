Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

End in sight for months-long closure contributing to DVP congestion

By Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 7:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'End in sight for months-long closure contributing to DVP congestion'
End in sight for months-long closure contributing to DVP congestion
WATCH: The closure of a key off-ramp leading into the city's downtown from the Don Valley Parkway has lead to traffic backups since last fall. For months, the only date for the reopening offered was sometime in the Spring. Now, Global News has confirmed it will likely happen in the coming weeks. Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The fall closure of a key route into Toronto’s downtown at southern leg of the Don Valley Parkway has been contributing to traffic snarls, while teasing drivers with an ambiguous reopening date of “spring 2026,” which the city is confirming will happen soon.

When it closed for rehabilitation work last October, the impact of the Richmond Street off-ramp’s absence was felt almost immediately by commuters and residents trying to get around. Without it, drivers’ last chance to get off the highway’s southbound lanes is at Bayview Avenue. Otherwise, drivers need to find alternate routes by doubling back on Lakeshore Boulevard East or the Gardiner Expressway.

Drivers opting for the Bayview Avenue option have resulted in traffic snarls, sometimes stretching as far north as the Don Mills Road exit. The southern options haven’t fared much better, especially for people who live close to the parkway’s southern terminus.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Warren Brown said his drive home to his Corktown neighbourhood often saw an addition of 20 minutes since the exit closed. On a good day.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have to be strategic about getting off,” said Brown, adding that other closures for Ontario Line construction nearby make the obstacles feel relentless.

But the city’s chief engineer said in an interview with Global News that those frustrations are mercifully nearing an end.

“We’re just doing some additional final things,” said Jennifer Graham Harkness, which include installing lighting and painting lane markers.

“So it’s very close, we’re watching it day-to-day,” she said.

Pressed to be a little more specific, Graham Harkness said it would likely be around April 28 to the beginning of May.

The city announced earlier this week that it will be shutting down the Gardiner Expressway this weekend and DVP next weekend for annual spring maintenance. Graham Harkness said those closures are intended to be choreographed in a way to minimize the amount of longer disruptions.

“Everything is all tied together. We look at the Gardiner closure, we’re looking at the DVP closure, and looking at what we can do with the Richmond ramp at the same time,” she said.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices