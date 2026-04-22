B.C. charities want to see provincial government end pet bans in rental housing

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Two charities are teaming up and pushing the BC NDP to get serious on ending pet bans in rental housing.

The BC SPCA and First United Church say the province promised to ban “No-pet clauses,” which force renters to choose between housing and pets.

The church says it’s also an equity issue as seniors, people who are low income and those fleeing violence are often left with no option to keep their pet.

0:34 BC SPCA pet food bank in need of donations

“So at First United, we serve homeless populations, including trying to prevent homelessness,” Amanda Burroughs, the executive director, said.

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“So our data revealed something really alarming. The last couple of years, that often a pet ban and rentals is creating these impossible situations for people to choose either keeping housing or keeping their pets.”

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She said they want the province to amend the Residential Tenancy Act to end the pet bans in buildings with five or more rental units.

“So not a blanket ban over like a condo or your home with a basement suite, but purpose-built rentals,” she added.

The BC SPCA says around 25 per cent of pets surrendered are because of a lack of pet-friendly housing.

“Which is devastating because that means these are animals who, you know, have homes, they are loved, they aren’t experiencing medical concerns where owners or the guardians are unable to care for them,” Kaila Wolf, senior director, media and internal communications with the BC SPCA, said.

“It simply comes down to a lack of pet-friendly housing, either being evicted from or unable to find during a move.”

Global News has reached out to the B.C. government for comment.