Raptors aim to apply hard lessons down 0-2 vs Cavs

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TORONTO – Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic called the first two games of his team’s first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers a learning experience.

If the Raptors want to overcome the 0-2 deficit and fight back in the best-of-seven series, which resumes Thursday for Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena, they’ll need to apply those lessons quickly.

“Expecting us to be perfect right now would not be fair toward our team and the young core that we have,” said Rajakovic. “But when you look at the big picture, how important those are, and what are we learning through this? I’m telling you, our team is so much better now than seven days ago. We already got so much better. We’re going to continue getting better.”

The Raptors dropped a lopsided 126-113 decision in Game 1 in Cleveland. Game 2 was tighter, but Toronto still lost 115-105 on Monday.

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As the series shifts to Toronto for the next two games, the Raptors face a steep climb to reach the second round for the first time since 2020. But they remain confident in their ability to respond at home.

“I think that the (Game 2) effort was better. We got some answers. We got some adjustments. We got more adjustments coming,” Rajakovic said on Wednesday after practice at Toronto’s OVO Athletic Centre. “That’s the beauty of the playoff series. We’re excited to come home, play in front of our fans, get the Jurassic Park going outside of the arena and fight back.”

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One area the Raptors are looking to clean up is turnovers, which have been an issue through the first two games. The Raptors turned the ball over 17 times in Game 1 compared to 15 for Cleveland. In Game 2, Toronto recorded 22 turnovers to Cleveland’s 12.

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“I think (Game 2) was really decided with our 22 turnovers that led to 22 points,” said Rajakovic. “That’s something that you cannot live with in the playoffs and expect to win. And that’s a big area of emphasis for us, how to get better through that.”

If the Raptors want to pull even in the series, they’ll also need more from All-Star Brandon Ingram, who had just seven points on 3-for-15 field-goal attempts in Game 2.

“I’m confident I won’t miss all my shots and find a rhythm,” Ingram said. “But I’m also confident in our team. I don’t want to sit here and make this all about what I’m doing.”

Rajakovic said Immanuel Quickley, the Raptors’ starting point guard who has missed the first two games of the series with a strained right hamstring, continues to progress in his recovery. It is not yet clear if he’ll suit up for Game 3.

“Literally every day, he’s feeling better, he’s moving better, he’s running better. He’s going through that process of return to play,” Rajakovic said. “He’s on the court right now getting extra work, so we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

Second-year guard Jamal Shead started in Quickley’s place in Games 1 and 2.

As the Raptors look to apply lessons from the first two games in Game 3, they’re counting on the Scotiabank Arena crowd to help turn the series.

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“We had 41 games at home, and (the fans) showed out every time, they were super energetic,” said Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. “They were always very involved. They care, and I think it’s a great atmosphere at home. I saw how it was in Cleveland. I think our fans are better than Cleveland fans, so they just got to come out there and give us the extra boost we need.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.