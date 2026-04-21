Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston faces $3.1M snow clearing deficit after extreme winter

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 10:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kingston winter overruns push snow clearing costs $3.1M over budget'
Kingston winter overruns push snow clearing costs $3.1M over budget
As we slowly step away from winter, the city’s coffers are worse for wear. A tough season is leaving a big mark on Kingston’s budget, with millions in overruns for snow clearing. Jesse Reynolds has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A relentless winter has left a deep freeze on the City of Kingston’s budget, with snow-clearing operations running $3.1 million over budget.

City council will review the year-end financial report Tuesday night, detailing the financial toll of an exceptionally busy season marked by frequent storms that drove up costs for plowing, salting and snow removal.

“This winter was really, really quite extreme,” said Karen Santucci, Kingston’s director of public works and solid waste. “We didn’t have any days that we weren’t actually doing winter control work.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To keep up with the demand, crews and equipment had to be redirected from other municipal duties. Planned road projects were delayed and park maintenance was put on hold.

“We didn’t have time to do any of that this winter that we normally would do,” Santucci said.

Story continues below advertisement

The constant operations took a heavy toll on resources, especially as the season dragged on.

“We got into February, we were spending extensive amounts of time removing snow from snow banks all across the city,” Santucci added.

The redirection of resources, combined with nearly $200,000 in fuel savings, helped offset a portion of the overruns. However, the public works department still finished the year with a net deficit of nearly $1.7 million, driven almost entirely by winter operations.

On a smaller scale, a winter de-icing pilot project did come in under budget, returning about $32,000 to city reserves.

The freezing temperatures weren’t entirely a financial drain for the municipality. The city’s gas utility generated a surplus of more than $900,000, driven by an 11 per cent spike in consumption as residents cranked the heat to stay warm.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices