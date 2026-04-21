Documentary in production on Leafs legend Barilko

TORONTO – The idea started with a live television interview.

Steve Paikin, a longtime TVOntario journalist and former host of current affairs show “The Agenda,” was interviewing author Ronnie Shuker about his hockey book “The Country and the Game,” back in December 2024. One of the chapters in the book was about Toronto Maple Leafs legend Bill Barilko.

As Paikin says, the concept formed in real time.

“As I’m doing the interview, I said to Ronnie, ‘Ronnie, I got a great idea. After the interview’s over, you stick around. I got to talk to you because I got a great project for you and me to work on,'” Paikin said.

“And we finished the interview. And after it was over, I said to him, ‘Ronnie, we’re 15, 16 months away from the 75th anniversary of the greatest goal ever scored in Toronto Maple Leafs history. We got to do a documentary together on it, you and I.’ And he agreed right at that moment, and we’ve been working on it ever since.”

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Melbar Entertainment Group has announced the production of “Frozen in Time: The Bill Barilko Story,” a documentary about his life and mysterious disappearance. Tuesday’s announcement marks the 75th anniversary of Barilko’s Stanley Cup-winning goal, which also turned out to be his last.

Barilko was born in 1927 in Timmins, Ont., and played in three all-star games, winning four Stanley Cups with the Leafs. He famously scored the game-winning goal in overtime to clinch the 1951 Cup for Toronto.

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Just four months after the Cup win, Barilko disappeared on a fishing trip with his friend Henry Hudson, an experienced pilot. The Royal Canadian Air Force searched extensively for the pair, but after two months and the costliest search-and-rescue mission in Canadian history to date, the operation was called off.

The Leafs did not win another Stanley Cup until the plane’s wreckage and Barilko’s remains were finally located in 1962, despite the team having made the playoffs seven times and making the championship final twice in those 10 seasons.

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The story of Barilko is one that has been told over time, through the song “Fifty Mission Cap,” by The Tragically Hip in 1993 — for which a licence has been acquired for use in the documentary — and books from 1988 and 2004. However, it had been the subject of a documentary.

“And it makes it even more troubling to me that people don’t know about just how astonishingly dramatic a story it is, particularly because it’s the greatest goal ever scored in the history of a franchise that’s more than a century old,” said Paikin, who is writing and directing the documentary.

“Hockey fans in Canada, I don’t think know the Bill Barilko story. And you know, understandably in some respects, it was 75 years ago after all. It doesn’t hold the place in our nation’s mythology and lore in a way that I wish it did. And so that’s our motivation for wanting to tell this story.”

Paikin, who is from Hamilton and was raised in a household of Leafs fans, said there isn’t a timeline yet for when the documentary will be complete.

The film will feature conversations with notable Canadians and hockey personalities, including Timmins-born Leafs legend Frank Mahovlich, Hockey Hall of Fame curator and “Keeper of the Cup” Phil Pritchard, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and chief executive officer Keith Pelley, among others.

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Mahovlich is among those who had watched Barilko play, and Paikin says the value of interviewing those who knew him and watched him cannot be overstated. Paikin saw that firsthand when he decided to bring his 92-year-old father, Larry, for a dinner with investors.

“At the end of all of the feedback, I said to my dad, ‘Anything you want to say here?'” Paikin recalled. “And he says, ‘Well, as I look around the room here, I think I must be the only person who ever saw Bill Barilko play.’ Because, of course, my dad started going to hockey games at Maple Leaf Gardens in the 1940s. So he did see him play.

“And I could see all the eyes of all the people in that room just start to get a little wider and just start to moisten up a little bit as my dad talked about his firsthand memories of watching Bill Barilko play.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.