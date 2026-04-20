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Canada

Boy killed, multiple hurt following 2-car crash in Mulmur, Ont.

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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A six-year-old boy died and several others were hurt following a crash in Mulmur, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to the intersection of County Road 17 and 19 in Mulmur, which is just north of Orangeville.

Investigators said the crash involved a passenger vehicle carrying six people and a pickup truck with a lone driver.

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Multiple people were hurt: a six-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he later died; a two-year-old child and a 30-year-old man were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The pick-up truck driver and the others in the passenger vehicle were all taken to local hospital with unknown injuries, police added.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

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An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP.

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