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Sports

Raps’ Quickley to miss Game 1 vs. Cavs

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
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CLEVELAND – Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley will miss Game 1 of Toronto’s playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Quickley recently missed regular-season games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and now has issues with his right hamstring.

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Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic made the announcement less than two hours before tipoff in the opening game of the first-round series.

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Rajakovic says that Quickley is making progress in his recovery but is not yet ready to play.

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It’s expected that all-star forward Scottie Barnes will handle the Raptors playmaking responsibilities with Quickley out.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and four rebounds over 70 games for Toronto this past season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2026.

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