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Canada

Quebec Court of Appeal overturns sexual assault verdict for Montreal skating coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2026 12:09 pm
1 min read
Richard Gauthier, right, a former Canadian pairs skating coach, who was found guilty of sexual assault, gross indecency, arrives for sentencing at the Montreal courthouse with his lawyer Giuseppe Battista in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Richard Gauthier, right, a former Canadian pairs skating coach, who was found guilty of sexual assault, gross indecency, arrives for sentencing at the Montreal courthouse with his lawyer Giuseppe Battista in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
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Quebec’s Court of Appeal overturned a guilty verdict against a renowned skating coach accused of sexual assault and gross indecency.

Richard Gauthier was found guilty of assaulting a young athlete in the 1980s and sentenced to 12 months in jail in 2023.

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Gauthier’s lawyers argued the verdict should be overturned in accordance with rules prohibiting multiple convictions for the same incident.

He also sought appeal against the 12-month sentence.

Court of Appeal Judge Patrick Healy overturned both charges and the sentence.

In his judgment, Healy said there were many omissions and contradictions in the complainant’s testimony and that the burden of proof was not met.

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