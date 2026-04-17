Online gambling in Alberta to grow as private sports betting allowed in

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Two major players in the online sports gambling industry are moving to enter the Alberta market as the province prepares to open iGaming to private operators this summer.

The province is following Ontario in opening its online gambling market to private companies under a regulated provincial framework.

DraftKings announced in a news release that it intends to launch its sportsbook in Alberta in July, pending regulatory approval. TheScore Bet has also begun advertising its upcoming arrival in the province.

Both companies would operate within Alberta’s newly regulated private iGaming market, which is scheduled to launch in July.

“It’s exciting that these two companies have stood up and said they want to be one of the responsible operators that committed to players’ safety,” Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally said on Friday.

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Interest in Alberta from the gambling industry has been strong, Nally said, with 32 companies applying to enter the market so far.

He said 20 of those applicants have already paid their required deposits.

The provincial government said the move to a regulated framework is aimed at creating a safer environment for players while reducing participation in unregulated online gambling.

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“If you don’t gamble today, please don’t start,” Nally cautioned. “What we’re doing is we’re trying to create a regulated, legal format for those that want to participate in a regulated, legal format — one that’s a little bit safer.”

“This is about player responsibility and we take that very seriously.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This is about player responsibility and we take that very seriously."

DraftKings’ announcement comes as the NHL playoffs are set to begin — a time experts say typically sees increased betting activity.

2:48 Experts sound alarm over digital sports betting harming teens

Edmonton is already a busy market for gambling spending — the Oilers run the largest 50/50 raffle in professional sports and since making it available for people to buy their tickets online, regularly has jackpots in the millions.

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Alana Brown, a mental health and addiction recovery instructor at NorQuest College, said playoff hockey represents a busy period for sports wagering.

“It has become normalized and we’re only going to see that probably increase as we see more platforms enter the market in the summer,” Brown said.

She warned expanding online betting options can make gambling more accessible — and more problematic — for some people.

“Think about what’s the going to do, with the number of notifications you’re receiving,” Brown said. “That’s very exciting, so it’s going to draw in a viewer.

“With that constant access, someone can bet instantly and repeatedly throughout a game.

“That creates a rapid-reward cycle that can really contribute to compulsive behaviour.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "That creates a rapid-reward cycle that can really contribute to compulsive behaviour."

Brown said gambling-related risks can be reduced through specific safeguards.

She recommends limiting how often people place bets, using only one betting platform and capping gambling spending at no more than one per cent of a person’s income.