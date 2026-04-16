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Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers finally sign QB Taylor Elgersma

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 16, 2026 8:59 pm
1 min read
Green Bay Packers' Taylor Elgersma throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer). View image in full screen
Green Bay Packers' Taylor Elgersma throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer). (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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It took almost a full calendar year to get him under contract, but Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma is now officially a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Bombers announced the signing late Thursday with less than a month until the start of training camp.

The Blue and Gold selected the QB in the second round, 18th overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, but he attended training camp with the Green Bay Packers last summer.

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He appeared in three NFL pre-season games, completing 16 of his 23 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions before being released.

The former Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawk also had looks from several other NFL teams, including the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins.

He joined the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions earlier this year but did not see any action due to work visa issues.

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Signing now will give Elgersma a full season to learn under two-time most outstanding player Zach Collaros.

Elgersma will speak with the media in a zoom call on Friday.

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