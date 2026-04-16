Montreal chef named world’s best pizza maker

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A Montreal-based chef has been named Pizza Maker of the Year at one of the world’s largest pizza competitions held in Las Vegas.

Mirko D’Agata, executive chef of Pizzeria 900, won the top honour at the 2026 International Pizza Challenge during the annual Pizza Expo, which drew hundreds of competitors from around the world, including a large contingent from Italy.

The competition featured more than 730 participants this year and is considered the largest pizza competition of its kind.

D’Agata, originally from Turin, Italy, has lived in Montreal for 13 years. He previously won the Neapolitan division in 2025 before taking the top prize in the pan division this year with a Roman-style pizza, inspired by the traditional Italian dish ossobuco.

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The winning pizza featured slow-cooked veal, saffron risotto cream, aged parmigiano reggiano and gremolata.

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D’Agata said he aimed to create something personal while drawing on his origins, and credited colleagues who helped him refine the recipe through repeated testing.

“I love to compete,” he said, adding that the process has always been a passion.

Organizers at the event highlighted Canada’s strong performance this year, noting multiple top finishes across categories.

D’Agata said he sees growing momentum for pizza culture in Montreal and hopes the recognition encourages more people to view pizza-making as a long-term craft and career.

He also runs what is described as the only Neapolitan pizza course in Canada and oversees operations for 35 Pizzeria 900 locations.

D’Agata hopes to add the award-winning pizza to Pizzeria 900 menus later this year.