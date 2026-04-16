Americans lead interest in claiming dual Canadian citizenship by descent

Send this page to someone via email

A new law expanding eligibility for Canadian citizenship led to an initial uptick in applications from a handful of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

Bill C-3 took effect on Dec. 15 to allow a citizenship claim from someone born outside Canada to a Canadian parent who was also born outside Canada, as long as the parent spent at least three years in Canada before their child’s birth or adoption.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada reports receiving more than 12,000 citizenship by descent applications between Dec. 15 and the end of January.

The largest share of these applications are from the U.S., with nearly 2,500 filed in January alone.

While this is a higher than normal amount of applications for the time period, a department spokesperson says they do not expect to see “a significant surge” in applications.

Story continues below advertisement

The department received about 82,500 applications for citizenship by descent through all of 2025, with the United States generating the most demand — about 24,500 applications.