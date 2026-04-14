Alberta eyes accelerated review system for major projects over $250 million

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Alberta is proposing rule changes that would see Premier Danielle Smith’s government become more involved in kick-starting potential big-ticket industrial projects.

Bill 30, the Expedited 120-Day Approvals Act, introduced by Energy Minister Brian Jean would have some cabinet members be the first to set eyes on potential projects, with the goal of assisting private industry to improve their applications.

From there, a committee of civil servants would get involved for additional reviews before cabinet gives an order starting a 120-day clock for regulatory bodies to do assessments and issue permits.

1:23 Alberta promises faster approvals for major projects

Jean says the plan is for projects to come with at least $250 million in capital spending and to have completed some environmental checks and First Nations consultations.

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He says slow regulatory schemes risk investment and that a fast-tracked process would send a clear message the province is keen to build.

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The province says additional details and rules are being finalized and the new system could be in place before the end of the year.

Jean was directed to develop the accelerated review system as part of his October 2025 mandate letter from Smith.

— More to come…