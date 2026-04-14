Saskatoon sees 150 overdose calls in under two weeks, prompting public alert

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A drug overdose alert has gone into effect for Saskatoon after more than 150 related calls were made to the city’s fire department in the first 12 days of April.

The type of drug, and what it’s being sold as, remains unknown, according to a bulletin from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health. The alert was issued on Monday afternoon and will remain in effect until April 20.

“There is a higher risk of overdose from drugs in the Saskatoon area,” it states.

Many of the calls required naloxone to counter the effects of the overdoses. For those who are overdosing after taking substances like benzodiazepines, naloxone will not work, the alert added.

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More than one of the calls reporting overdoses involved multiple people experiencing adverse effects, the alert said.

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People in Saskatoon are being urged to keep an eye on their neighbours and call 911 immediately if someone is overdosing.

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Anyone who seeks emergency help during or after witnessing an overdose is protected by the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act. This federal regulation allows people to seek emergency care without fear of being charged for possession of a controlled substance.

Naloxone kits are also available for citizens to pick up. Anyone who is interested should call HealthLine 811 for locations.