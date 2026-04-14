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Health

Saskatoon sees 150 overdose calls in under two weeks, prompting public alert

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 14, 2026 11:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Administering naloxone to combat opioid poisoning'
Administering naloxone to combat opioid poisoning
As the nation grapples with the ongoing opioid drug crisis, naloxone has emerged as a critical tool for reversing the effects of an overdose. However, accessing a kit and learning how to administer it can feel overwhelming. Chris Schmied, director of Learning, Training and Skills Development at St. John Ambulance, joins Ross Hull to provide essential guidance on this life-saving intervention – Sep 17, 2025
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A drug overdose alert has gone into effect for Saskatoon after more than 150 related calls were made to the city’s fire department in the first 12 days of April.

The type of drug, and what it’s being sold as, remains unknown, according to a bulletin from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health. The alert was issued on Monday afternoon and will remain in effect until April 20.

“There is a higher risk of overdose from drugs in the Saskatoon area,” it states.

Many of the calls required naloxone to counter the effects of the overdoses. For those who are overdosing after taking substances like benzodiazepines, naloxone will not work, the alert added.

Click to play video: 'Fire Dept. Battalion Chief calls toxic drugs “an epidemic” on ride along'
Fire Dept. Battalion Chief calls toxic drugs “an epidemic” on ride along

More than one of the calls reporting overdoses involved multiple people experiencing adverse effects, the alert said.

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People in Saskatoon are being urged to keep an eye on their neighbours and call 911 immediately if someone is overdosing.

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Anyone who seeks emergency help during or after witnessing an overdose is protected by the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act. This federal regulation allows people to seek emergency care without fear of being charged for possession of a controlled substance.

Naloxone kits are also available for citizens to pick up. Anyone who is interested should call HealthLine 811 for locations.

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