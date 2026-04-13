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Politics

Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum running again for top job

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 3:50 pm
1 min read
Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum announced on Monday that he is running again. View image in full screen
Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum announced on Monday that he is running again. Chris Allard / Global News
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Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum is once again running for the top job in the city.

The 81-year-old announced his re-election bid on Monday morning as the leader of the Safe Surrey Coalition.

He touted his accomplishments as including the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain and the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

McCallum said his campaign promises include no property tax increase for four years, extending the SkyTrain line to Newton and a major boost to the Surrey police.

“We are going to put more boots on the ground, more resources, we are taking on the organized crime and extortion directly because Surrey families deserve to walk their streets without fear, full stop,” McCallum said.

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“And within the first 90 days of taking office, we are purchasing a helicopter for the Surrey Police Service.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum pleased with province’s push for city to ditch RCMP'
Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum pleased with province’s push for city to ditch RCMP

McCallum served as the mayor of Surrey from 1996 to 2005 and again from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, he was found not guilty of public mischief following an investigation and trial into whether he intentionally misled police to trigger an investigation of a political opponent.

McCallum alleged Debi Johnstone, a member of the group Keep the RCMP in Surrey, had run over his foot outside the Southpoint Save-On-Foods on Sept. 4, 2021.

Voters in B.C. go to the polls on Oct. 17.

Click to play video: 'Former Surrey mayor acquitted on charge of public mischief'
Former Surrey mayor acquitted on charge of public mischief

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