Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chronic homelessness climbs in Winnipeg, system facing ‘increasing strain’: report

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 2:32 pm
1 min read
A new report from advocacy group End Homelessness Winnipeg says over 8,200 people are experiencing homelessness in the city. View image in full screen
A new report from advocacy group End Homelessness Winnipeg says more than 8,200 people are experiencing homelessness in the city. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A lack of affordable and supportive housing in Winnipeg is driving rates of homelessness higher, according to advocacy group End Homelessness Winnipeg.

More than 8,248 people were living without housing in Winnipeg as of March 31. Of those, 104 became chronically homeless within the last year, the report released Monday states.

“The number of individuals entering homelessness is outpacing those securing stable housing. This imbalance is leading to longer periods of homelessness and a rising number of people becoming chronically homeless,” the group explained.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The data collected by the organization identifies people who do not have access to housing — meaning they are staying in a shelter, shifting between temporary spaces or living unsheltered.

Among those known to be homeless in the city, more than half were experiencing it chronically, the advocacy group said. It defines chronic homelessness as someone who has gone without stable housing for upwards of six months or who has experienced repeated periods of being unhoused over several years.

Story continues below advertisement

“Behind every number is a person — a relative — facing instability, and the system is under increasing strain,” said Jennifer Moore Rattray, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, in a news release.

Figures provided by the organization are limited to people who have tried accessing services. The community group says it believes the actual number of those without stable housing in the city could be higher.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices