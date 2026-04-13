Chronic homelessness climbs in Winnipeg, system facing ‘increasing strain’: report

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A lack of affordable and supportive housing in Winnipeg is driving rates of homelessness higher, according to advocacy group End Homelessness Winnipeg.

More than 8,248 people were living without housing in Winnipeg as of March 31. Of those, 104 became chronically homeless within the last year, the report released Monday states.

“The number of individuals entering homelessness is outpacing those securing stable housing. This imbalance is leading to longer periods of homelessness and a rising number of people becoming chronically homeless,” the group explained.

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The data collected by the organization identifies people who do not have access to housing — meaning they are staying in a shelter, shifting between temporary spaces or living unsheltered.

Among those known to be homeless in the city, more than half were experiencing it chronically, the advocacy group said. It defines chronic homelessness as someone who has gone without stable housing for upwards of six months or who has experienced repeated periods of being unhoused over several years.

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“Behind every number is a person — a relative — facing instability, and the system is under increasing strain,” said Jennifer Moore Rattray, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, in a news release.

Figures provided by the organization are limited to people who have tried accessing services. The community group says it believes the actual number of those without stable housing in the city could be higher.