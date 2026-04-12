CAQ members choose Christine Frechette as party leader, Quebec premier

Send this page to someone via email

Christine Frechette is the winner of the Coalition Avenir Quebec’s (CAQ) election for new party leadership, beating Bernard Drainville to become the province’s next premier.

The 56-year-old will become the first woman to lead the CAQ, succeeding Francois Legault, who resigned in January. She’s the second female premier in Quebec’s history.

“I’m glad that the members gave me their confidence; I’m really proud of that,” Frechette said during her victory speech Sunday. “I’ll work really hard, we’ll unite the party and implement change very quickly,” she added.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Originally from Trois Rivières, Frechette was a high-ranking staffer for Parti Quebecois (PQ) until she ran for CAQ in 2022.

Under Legault’s leadership, she held positions such as minister of immigration and later minister of economy.

Frechette was a strong favourite in the leadership race, having earned support from 41 CAQ MNAs and 17 ministers.

Story continues below advertisement

Frechette will be sworn in as official party leader, and premier, on April 13, just six months shy of Quebec’s next provincial election.

Polls suggest she faces an uphill battle to win the hearts and minds of voters.

– with files from Dan Spector