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Canada

CAQ members choose Christine Frechette as party leader, Quebec premier

By Moosa Imran & Dan Spector Global News
Posted April 12, 2026 6:24 pm
1 min read
Christine Fréchette speaks to the media during the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) caucus meeting in Trois-Rivières, Que., on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Christine Fréchette speaks to the media during the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) caucus meeting in Trois-Rivières, Que., on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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Christine Frechette is the winner of the Coalition Avenir Quebec’s (CAQ) election for new party leadership, beating Bernard Drainville to become the province’s next premier.

The 56-year-old will become the first woman to lead the CAQ, succeeding Francois Legault, who resigned in January. She’s the second female premier in Quebec’s history.

“I’m glad that the members gave me their confidence; I’m really proud of that,” Frechette said during her victory speech Sunday. “I’ll work really hard, we’ll unite the party and implement change very quickly,” she added.

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Originally from Trois Rivières, Frechette was a high-ranking staffer for Parti Quebecois (PQ) until she ran for CAQ in 2022.

Under Legault’s leadership, she held positions such as minister of immigration and later minister of economy.

Frechette was a strong favourite in the leadership race, having earned support from 41 CAQ MNAs and 17 ministers.

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Frechette will be sworn in as official party leader, and premier, on April 13, just six months shy of Quebec’s next provincial election.

Polls suggest she faces an uphill battle to win the hearts and minds of voters.

– with files from Dan Spector

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