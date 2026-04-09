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Canada

Kakisiwew-Ochapowace, Saskatoon to allow nation members access to recreational facilities

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 10:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kakisiwew-Ochapowace and Saskatoon create new partnership'
Kakisiwew-Ochapowace and Saskatoon create new partnership
WATCH: The city of Saskatoon and the Kakisiwew-Ochapowac Nation are putting a new partnership into effect allowing members of the nation to access recreational services in the city.
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The Kakisiwew-Ochapowace Nation and the City of Saskatoon are entering a year-long partnership allowing members of the nation to access recreational facilities like leisure centres, outdoor pools, and indoor rinks.

“Recreation is not just about buildings and not just about programs. It’s about belonging, it’s about health, it is about connection and family and the simple but important opportunity to fully participate in your community life,” said Deputy Mayor Holy Kelleher.

A headperson of the nation, Tyler George says this is a significant partnership that will make a difference as it allows families to come together in a healthy way.

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“When we, as nêhiyaw people want to bring families together, live a good life… a lot of it comes from physical wellness. And so, being able to access swimming pools, indoor and outdoor skating rinks, tracks, it’s very exciting for our membership.”

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George says being able to be active and have fun as families in these ways helps play a part in reconciliation through family bonding.

“When it comes to families, it’s really important for them to come together, because through colonization, our family systems have always been, well, they’ve been disrupted,” they said, adding, “You know, I talked about our mission and vision statement, being a unified, proud, prosperous sovereign nation. And that unification piece is important for our families so that we can be proud.”

Although the partnership is only one year long, they look to expand on it in the coming year and open more opportunity for partnerships with the city.

“I’m very hopeful that something like this will open the doors for future partnerships with the city. You know, employment, summer jobs for our people living here. The opportunities I think are wide open and endless for us right now,” said George.

Watch above for more on the new partnership and what it will mean for Ochapowace families in Saskatoon.

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