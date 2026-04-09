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1 comment

  1. Freedom
    April 9, 2026 at 8:40 pm

    You sold the land. You get no say in the matter.

    Vote separation. It’s time to distance ourselves from the federal gong show.

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Canada

Collecting signatures for separation vote doesn’t violate treaty: Alberta’s lawyers

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2026 8:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government lawyers push back against First Nation attempt to kill separatism petition'
Alberta government lawyers push back against First Nation attempt to kill separatism petition
Arguments in the lawsuit over the current petition pushing for Alberta separation were made by the province and the group collecting signatures. Different First Nations have spent most of this week in an Edmonton courtroom, trying to stop the petition from moving forward. Erik Bay has the latest.
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Lawyers for the Alberta government say collecting signatures for a potential referendum on Alberta separatism doesn’t violate treaty rights nor would holding a vote.

Neil Dobson has told an Edmonton courtroom that the need for consulting First Nations on the matter hasn’t emerged because the province isn’t taking action yet.

Multiple First Nations are challenging the constitutionality of the province’s citizen-initiated referendum process in a multi-day hearing this week.

Several Alberta First Nation members gathered in Edmonton to protest against the Alberta separatism referendum petition on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Several Alberta First Nation members gathered in Edmonton to protest against the Alberta separatism referendum petition on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Global News

Lawyers for the First Nations argue the referendum process and its use by separatists in their ongoing petition campaign to force a vote violates treaty rights, including the duty to consult.

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Dobson says there’s likely only a need for consultation if a referendum passes and if the province wants to leave Canada.

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Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is seeking an injunction to put the petition on pause, while Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Blackfoot Confederacy are seeking a stay preventing confirmation of the petition’s results until there’s a court decision.

Click to play video: 'First Nations protest as Alberta separatism court battle continues'
First Nations protest as Alberta separatism court battle continues

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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