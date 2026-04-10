Okanagan college staff relieved after arbitrator rules layoffs breached contract

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There is a sense of relief among faculty who work at Okanagan College after an arbitrator handed down an interim ruling, stating the post-secondary institution violated its employment contract when it laid off staff last year.

“This is the first time we had to fight for our job security and we won,” said Caroline Gilchrist, president of the Okanagan College Faculty Association.

“It is historical.”

The college laid off three Arts faculty members and restructured 14 positions amid declining international student enrolment following a federal cap on study permits.

“Since 2024, our total international student population has decreased by 50 per cent (from over 2,200 to 1,100 as of January 2026). We anticipate a further decline in Fall 2026,” stated Kevin Parnell, associate director of college relations, in an email.

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The union says while it understands the financial pressures, the college acted outside of the collective agreement, which allows layoffs only in cases of program cuts, redundancy or financial crisis.

“Our collective agreement has language that provides a path for the college to use in a situation like this,” Gilchrist said. “For some reason, the college chose not to use it.”

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According to Parnell, while the college is limited in what it can say as it awaits the full and final decision from the arbitrator, it is taking steps to reinstate the three faculty members at the centre of the ruling by May 1.

While the union is pleased the college respects the ruling, it says reinstatement shouldn’t be the only option.

It also argues remedies should be agreed upon by both sides.

“Reinstatement may not be the best remedy for every single one of these individuals,” Gilchrist said. “A year later, every one of these faculty members, they’re in a different point in their lives and they may be looking for a different type of damage.”

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The labour dispute is just the latest sign of what appear to be growing tensions between college administration and the faculty association, which in June of 2025 held a no-confidence vote.

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Gilchrist said that resulted in 82.9 per cent of the 211 members casting votes saying they have lost confidence in the leadership of college president Dr. Neil Fassina.

“It’s a continuation of our faculty really feeling like this administration doesn’t truly value what we do,” Gilchrist said.

Parnell said the College continues to consider all aspects of operations as it seeks to respond to the declining enrolment, adding, “our focus is on minimizing impacts to students across our region.”