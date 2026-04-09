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Canada

Ontario electricity system to add 14 new solar, wind projects

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2026 6:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s energy minister on how he’s planning for the power hungry province'
Ontario’s energy minister on how he’s planning for the power hungry province
WATCH: Ontario's energy minister on how he's planning for the power hungry province – Oct 26, 2024
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Ontario’s electricity system operator is giving long-term energy generation contracts to 12 new solar and two wind projects.

The Independent Electricity System Operator says it marks the first large-scale renewable development in the province in more than a decade.

It comes as the IESO projects an increase in electricity demand of up to 90 per cent by 2050, and is turning its attention to meeting Ontario’s energy needs into the 2030s and beyond.

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It is also expected to announce later this year more capacity from natural gas and battery storage projects, which would help contribute to the system during periods of peak demand.

Premier Doug Ford cancelled 750 renewable energy contracts shortly after his Progressive Conservatives formed government in 2018, after the former Liberal government had faced widespread anger over long-term contracts with clean power producers at above-market rates.

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The IESO says the prices they secured for the new solar and wind projects are competitive and lower than other weighted average prices for the two renewables.

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