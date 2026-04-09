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Canada

Tanker rollover on highway in southern New Brunswick causes 36,000-litre fuel spill

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2026 4:30 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, on Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, on Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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Emergency officials in southern New Brunswick say a tanker truck spilled more than 36,000 litres of fuel when it rolled over on Route 1 near Nauwigewauk.

The RCMP say part of the highway between Hampton and Quispamsis was shut down after the crash Wednesday night, and New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization was called in.

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The agency issued a statement on Thursday saying a cleanup was underway and the province’s Environment Department was providing oversight.

The organization said those responsible for the spill had brought in contractors to help with the cleanup, but there was no word on the extent of environmental damage.

It also said inspectors were visiting homes in the area, but had not yet identified any additional impacts.

The highway’s eastbound and westbound lanes between kilometre markers 142 and 158 were expected to remain closed until Friday at noon.

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Passenger vehicle traffic has been diverted to nearby roads, but spring weight restrictions require heavier trucks to stick to main highways.

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