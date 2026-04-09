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Crime

Police arrest man accused of hitting cruiser, other vehicles as he fled Toronto traffic stop

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 10:02 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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Police say they have arrested a man accused of fleeing a RIDE stop in a stolen vehicle, crashing into police and civilian vehicles as he left the scene.

On March 21, just before midnight, Ontario Provincial Police operating in Toronto said they were running a traffic stop program to search for impaired drivers on Highway 427 as it connects to The Queensway.

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One of the licence plate readers in the police vehicles flagged one car as potentially stolen.

Officers said they were speaking to the driver outside the vehicle when the passenger moved across to the driver’s side and began driving away.

“In the process, the suspect vehicle collided with a passenger vehicle, an unoccupied police cruiser, and police officers,” OPP said in a news release. “One of the officers was taken to hospital and sustained minor injuries.”

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It wasn’t until April 7 that police were able to find the accused and arrest him.

A 24-year-old man with no fixed address has been charged with several offences, including failing to stop after an accident and failure to comply with three probation orders.

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