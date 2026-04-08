Banged up Raptors closing in on playoff spot

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TORONTO – Everyone on the Toronto Raptors is hurting but, with three regular-season games left on the schedule and the final playoff spot theirs for the taking, they’re playing through it.

Scottie Barnes had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Toronto earned a critical 121-95 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday. According to head coach Darko Rajakovic, Barnes took a stiff shot to his ribs in the Raptors’ 115-101 loss to the Boston Celtics two days earlier.

“I’ve been banged up, but, you know, you’ve just got to play through it,” said Barnes after the victory over Miami. “Can’t really focus on that, just try to play with your brain and try to make sure that you feel as good as possible. Trick yourself in that way.

“But just go out there and play with a lot of effort, play with a lot of energy, get better, and just try to win.”

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Toronto (44-35) tightened its grip on the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with the win.

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Miami (41-38) was 10th in the East, holding the fourth seed in the conference’s play-in tournament, three games back of the Raptors.

The two teams meet again Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Immanuel Quickley (plantar fasciitis, right foot), Sandro Mamukelashvili (left knee soreness) and rookie centre Collin Murray-Boyles (right quad contusion) were all game-time decisions, but were made available to play for Toronto less than an hour before the opening tipoff.

“Long season, man. It’s hard. It’s tough,” said Murray-Boyles, who had six points and eight rebounds but was plus-17 against Miami. “Obviously, this is like three (collegiate) seasons, all balled into one.

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“Definitely tough, but I think it helps me for the future, knowing how to really prepare myself for these type of moments, especially at the end of this season.”

Murray-Boyles had two blocks and a steal as the Raptors turned in an impressive defensive showing.

The Heat have been held to fewer than 100 points just six times this season, but three of those times were against Toronto.

On top of dealing with his right-quad contusion, Murray-Boyles has been managing a sprained left thumb throughout the season. Although it takes a beating in every rebound, block, steal and deflection, the 20-year-old said he has no intention of slowing down.

“I wouldn’t be playing if I did that. That’s my identity, being aggressive,” said Murray-Boyles. “You know, being a defensive pest out there, being active and stuff like that, that’s what I made a name off of.

“I have to do it.”

Quickley started against Miami, scoring three points and adding four assists and four rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

Rajakovic said that, despite the dominant win over the Heat, Toronto still isn’t playing to the best of its abilities.

“Because we’re really banged up still,” he said. “Several guys played banged up, played through a lot of pain.

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“That’s the NBA. That’s the part of the season we’re in.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.