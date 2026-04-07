Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man found guilty of preying on women employed in the city’s sex trade

By Ken MacGillivray & Skylar Peters Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 2:02 pm
1 min read
An undated photo of Richard Mantha, who was found guilty on Thursday of six charges after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women employed in Calgary's sex trade industry. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Richard Mantha, who was found guilty on Thursday of six charges after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women employed in Calgary's sex trade industry. Source: Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a 62-year-old Calgary man accused of preying on several women who were employed in the city’s sex trade.

Richard Mantha was accused of abducting, drugging and sexually assaulting at least seven women at a rural property east of Calgary between September 2020 and March of 2023.

He initially pleaded not guilty to 20 charges against him.

His trial eventually proceeded on 16 counts related to six complainants after one of his alleged victims died.

Six of the charges were also dismissed during his trial.

An acreage on Vale View Road east of Chestermere in Rocky View County, where police carried out a large forensic investigation in April 2023. Richard Robert Mantha was later charged with several crimes, including kidnapping and sexual assault. View image in full screen
An acreage on Vale View Road east of Chestermere in Rocky View County, where police carried out a large forensic investigation in April 2023.  Richard Robert Mantha was later charged with several crimes, including kidnapping and sexual assault. Global News

On Tuesday, Justice Judith Shriar from the Court of Kings Bench in Calgary delivered her verdict, saying the evidence against Mantha was “overwhelming.”

Story continues below advertisement

She found him guilty on a total of six counts, including sexual assault, knowingly administering a noxious substance, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and suffocation in the commission of sexual assault.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The judge dismissed an additional four charges.

Mantha’s trial began more than two years ago but faced numerous delays, mostly because of Mantha’s health, including two strokes and when he contracted COVID, forcing him to be put into isolation at the Calgary Remand Centre.

Mantha also fired several of his lawyers and initially demanded to be tried in French, although the trial eventually went ahead in English.

He also never took the stand in his own defence, so the trial relied on the credibility of the complainants.

Sentencing will take place at a later date that has yet to be determined.

Click to play video: 'Woman testifies at Calgary sex assault, kidnapping trial'
Woman testifies at Calgary sex assault, kidnapping trial

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices