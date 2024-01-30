Menu

Crime

Accused serial rapist Richard Mantha fires defence lawyers

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 6:43 pm
1 min read
2nd witness takes stand in accused serial sex offender Richard Mantha trial
Hard-to-hear testimony was delivered from a second woman that came forward in the case of accused sex offender Richard Mantha. Sarah Offin has more on the court hearing.
Richard Mantha has fired his lawyers midway through a trial scheduled to last four weeks.

The 59-year-old is facing twenty charges related to the alleged sexual assault of seven women.

Defence lawyer Kim Arial and co-counsel André Ouellette informed the court Tuesday afternoon that Mantha had “discharged” their services. They also confirmed the change to Global News.

Four women so far have testified that Mantha drugged and sexually assaulted them since the French-language trial started on Jan. 19.

It’s still unclear if or how the trial will proceed.

Woman testifies at Calgary sex assault, kidnapping trial
