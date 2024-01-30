Accused serial rapist Richard Mantha fires defence lawyers

Send this page to someone via email

Richard Mantha has fired his lawyers midway through a trial scheduled to last four weeks.

The 59-year-old is facing twenty charges related to the alleged sexual assault of seven women.

Defence lawyer Kim Arial and co-counsel André Ouellette informed the court Tuesday afternoon that Mantha had “discharged” their services. They also confirmed the change to Global News.

Four women so far have testified that Mantha drugged and sexually assaulted them since the French-language trial started on Jan. 19.

It’s still unclear if or how the trial will proceed.