Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Delay in trial for man accused of sex assault, kidnapping in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 1:39 pm
An undated photo of Richard Mantha, 59. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Richard Mantha, 59. Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed.

Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces numerous charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

He was denied bail last summer and has been in custody since he was arrested April.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Defence lawyer Kim Arial says she will be making a severance application to split the complaints into seven separate trials.

Court has adjourned until Wednesday when that application is expected to be heard.

Police have said the women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional charges have been laid as more complainants came forward.

A police spokeswoman confirmed last week that one of the women has since died in an unrelated incident, but the Crown still plans to proceed with those charges.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices