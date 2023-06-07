Menu

Crime

Bail hearing for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting 5 women to continue later in June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 3:17 pm
Bail hearing for man accused of crimes against multiple women postponed; more victims come forward
A bail hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary will continue later this month.

Richard Robert Mantha, who is 59, faces numerous charges involving five women that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

His bail hearing started Wednesday in Court of King’s Bench, but the details are covered by a publication ban.

It is to continue on June 22.

An acreage on Vale View Road east of Chestermere in Rocky View County, where police carried out a large forensic investigation in April 2023. Richard Robert Mantha was later charged with several crimes, including kidnapping and sexual assault. View image in full screen
An acreage on Vale View Road east of Chestermere in Rocky View County, where police carried out a large forensic investigation in April 2023. Richard Robert Mantha was later charged with several crimes, including kidnapping and sexual assault. Global News

Police have said the women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

Mantha was charged after officers cordoned off a property east of Calgary near Chestermere in April and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said at the time that no bodies were found.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

