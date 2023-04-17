Menu

Crime

Chestermere landowner left with cleanup after police arrest suspected kidnapper

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 7:15 pm
A garbage bin is trucked into Paul Lock's Chestermere, Alta., property on April 15, 2023. View image in full screen
A garbage bin is trucked into Paul Lock's Chestermere, Alta., property on April 15, 2023. Global News
Cleanup is underway following a lengthy investigation by Calgary police and Chestermere RCMP on an acreage east of Calgary.

“Basically, all the tires I want in a pile here. Anything that’s scrap wood can go there. Anything that’s actually valuable like building material can go in the trailer,” Paul Lock told the men assembled to help clean up the aftermath of the investigation.

“We’re going to start with the garbage, sort out anything of value.”

Lock owns the steel quonset hut on Vale View Road in Rocky View County that police arrived at on April 6 to conduct a search warrant.

Read more: Calgary police, RCMP descend on Chestermere acreage for investigation

The next day, Lock told Global News he had rented the structure out as shop space to a man he described as “a bit of a hoarder.” Lock said, “the guy that rents that shop is obviously in some sort of serious trouble, I would think.”

Story continues below advertisement

On April 10, police charged Richard Mantha with 13 charges including kidnapping, confinement and sexual assault.

“Yes, we used cadaver dogs,” CPS Supt. Cliff O’Brien said that day, noting thousands of exhibits were gathered. “The investigators were being very thorough.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary man charged with crimes against sex workers'
Calgary man charged with crimes against sex workers

Police released the scene back to Lock the same day.

Outside the structure, a camper van, an old ambulance, propane canisters, old furniture and piles of garbage were sitting in the dirt.

A white refuse bin was trucked in among the piles.

Read more: Calgary police charge man with kidnapping, sexual assault following rural property investigation

“So far, we brought in a bin and we’re focusing on the actual garbage-garbage, get that out of here. And then anything of value we’re going to put back in here until we figure out whether he’s going to get out of jail or not,” Lock said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lock and his wife Muriel had been staying in an area hotel during the investigation of the structure behind their home. He said police gave him the option of having them move all of the detritus back into the quonset, which would require extending the search warrant.

Lock said he wanted to come back home, even to a surprising scene.

Click to play video: 'Huge police presence on rural property east of Chestermere'
Huge police presence on rural property east of Chestermere

“I don’t normally come back here. But now with all this out there, it’s…. You just move forward, I guess. I don’t even know what to say.”

Trending Now

Inside the shop space, a mattress was seen lying outside a fifth wheel trailer, with shop tool cabinets opposite.

“There’s definitely some damage to the building. Got structural damage to the trusses. If you look close over there, there’s bullet holes in the wall – looks like a small calibre,” Lock told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Charges against alleged Alberta kidnapper span more than a year

A search warrant notice was posted to the trailer door.

The interior of the trailer appeared to be in disrepair and disarray, with apparent dirt and filth covering the counters.

“And then he’s got a wood-burning wood stove in a fifth wheel that he cut a hole in the roof and vented that out,” Lock said, pointing to a makeshift smokestack poking out to the sky.

“Obviously that’s going to have to be removed and repaired. Those are pretty minor considering what we are dealing with as far as the cleanup program.”

Click to play video: '‘Beaten up badly’: Calgary sex trade workers describe increasing violence from clients'
‘Beaten up badly’: Calgary sex trade workers describe increasing violence from clients

The Chestermere-area landowner said the refuse bins are costing him $550 per bin plus tonnage, and estimates there’s more than six bins worth of material he can get rid of immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

But Lock isn’t able to clear out the quonset entirely since his former tenant’s property remains, and he’s seeking legal advice on how to handle that.

“It would be more than welcome for someone to give me a shout.”

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeRCMP InvestigationCalgary police investigationCrime SceneRichard Robert Manthachestermere investigationRichard Mantha
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

