Crime

Calgary police introduce hotline for sex workers to report abusive customers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2023 2:01 pm
Click to play video: '‘Bad date’ reporting system aims to keep sex workers safe'
‘Bad date’ reporting system aims to keep sex workers safe
BC is leading the way in launching a 'bad date' reporting system. Lyra McKee of the PACE Society explains what that is and how it works. – Feb 3, 2021
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have a new way for sex workers to report violence and other safety concerns.

Called the Bad Date Line, it allows those in the sex trade to report harmful, violent or abusive customers.

A dedicated phone number and email address are available for people to report information to police in a less formalized way.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police charge man after targeting women working in the sex trade'
Calgary police charge man after targeting women working in the sex trade

Police say the information will not be used to target sex workers and will instead be used to investigate perpetrators.

The move comes after police arrested and charged a man with kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary’s sex trade.

Police said several women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

