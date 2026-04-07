Ontario high school evacuated after ‘swatting call’ from Los Angeles: police

A Markham, Ont., school has been evacuated after a threatening phone call from the U.S. was made but later determined by police to be a “swatting call.”
According to York Regional Police, officers were called at 7:44 a.m. to Pierre Elliott Trudeau High School in the area of Bur Oak Avenue and Kennedy Road.
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Police said in a post on X at about 9:30 a.m. that the call appeared to have come from Los Angeles.
Upon arrival, officers cleared the school and confirmed there was no ongoing threat to public safety, then remained on site to complete a secondary clearance.
The York Region District School Board had also enacted a lockdown, police said in a post. An evacuation protocol due to weather was established, with students being moved to Beckett Farm Public School in Markham.
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By 11 a.m., police said they were clearing the area and reiterated there were no threats to public safety. York Regional Police added they will retain a precautionary presence around the school as their investigation is ongoing.
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