Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Greater Toronto home sales up year-over-year for first time in 6 months: TRREB

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2026 9:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Interest rate cut impacts on the housing market'
Interest rate cut impacts on the housing market
WATCH: Interest rate cut impacts on the housing market – Sep 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area rose on a year-over-year basis in March for the first time in six months, while average selling prices moved lower again.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,039 homes changed hands in March, up 1.7 per cent from the same month last year, marking the first increase since last September.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sales also increased 1.4 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from February.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says it’s an “encouraging” sign to see activity start to grow, suggesting more households are seeking to take advantage of improved affordability.

The average selling price was down 6.7 per cent from March 2025 to $1,017,796, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 7.4 per cent year-over-year.

There were 14,442 new listings on the market in March, down 16.7 per cent from last year. Inventory decreased eight per cent as there were 21,596 total active listings in the Greater Toronto Area.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices